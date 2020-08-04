Paige

iHEARTMEDIA Country WSIX/NASHVILLE midday personality AMY PAIGE is taking a leave of absence from the station to focus on her family.

PAIGE, who has hosted the show since 2011, shared the news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (8/3), writing, “We’re living in uncertain times. No two days are alike and no one really knows for sure what tomorrow will bring. In addition to navigating this unchartered territory, we’re still trying to overcome the same challenges we’ve been battling since long before the pandemic hit.

“That being said, I’m taking a leave of absence from work. How long? As long as my family needs me,” she continued. “The thought of stepping away from something I love so much is scary, but my family needs me more, and I love them more than anything in the world. I’m fortunate to have this time and grateful for a company like iHEART who has been nothing but supportive of it.”

