Tim Reid (Photo: BMG Photo-Jizelle Reid)

BMG has upped TIM REID to SVP/Repertoire & Marketing for BMG RECORDED MUSIC. REID will report to EVP/Repertoire & Marketing, LOS ANGELES THOMAS SCHERER. REID, who moves up from VP/Marketing, will be responsible for leading the development of the company's focus in R&B and HIP HOP in the UNITED STATES. REID will be based in LOS ANGELES.

SCHERER commented on REID's promotion, saying, "TIM made an immediate impact when he joined BMG, contributing to the incredible expansion, growth, and success of our frontline recorded business in R&B and Hip-Hop. He is an exceptional and highly respected executive inside the artist and management community. TIM is a great leader for his fast-growing department, and we look forward to further strengthening and building on BMG RECORDED MUSIC’s ambitions to be the leading destination for artists in Rap/Hip-Hop and R&B who want to build their own empire and amplify brands on a global scale."

REID's resume includes stops at PRIORITY RECORDS, MCA, INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M and prior to joining BMG in 2014, REID was VP/Product Management at INGROOVES DISTRIBUTION.

