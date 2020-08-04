Exclusive Analysis From Research Director, Inc.

Back from the shadows again The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC., in conjunction with the number-crunching gurus from XTRENDS, bring you phase two of the JULY book. This one began on 6/18 and reached its illogical conclusion on 7/15. It featured an abnormal holiday, the usual summertime shenanigans, and was the final survey without live, major league-style games. How did that affect the fortunes of these five markets? Join us and find out.

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: Flat Works

Though it was unable to budge off its previous number, iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) maintained its market-leading edge (7.1-7.1). The station also continued to lead the way in cume though it was down 8.9% (1,689,400-1,539,300). The overall market was off by 0.6%. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUE BUENA 102.9) stepped up to #2 (6.7-6.5) while COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) slipped to #3 (6.9-6.4). ENTERCOM Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) had its best book in over a year (4.9-6.0) as it advanced three squares to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) stepped up to #5, also with its best outing in over a year (5.4-5.8). iHEARTMEDIA N/T KTRH-A dipped to #6 (6.3-5.6) while URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1) dropped to #7 with its lowest score in over a year (5.7-5.1).

The 25-54 demo was still buzzing as KTBZ remained #1 with a slight increase. KKHH moved up to a somewhat close #2 thanks to a rather large share increase – yielding its best number in over a year. KLTN stepped down to #3 with a small loss while KGLK dropped back to #4 despite a slight increase. KODA and URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) had been tied at #5. KODA remained in place with a slight increase while THE BOX slipped to #7 with its smallest share since MARCH. Meanwhile, UNIVISION Spanish Adult Hits KOVE (AMOR 106.5) moved up from a tie at #9 to tie KODA with its best performance in over a year. Just two surveys ago the station was tied at #14.

The top three stations 18-34 remained as they were but all had down books. KTBZ returned at #1 while KBXX repeated at #2. The stations were about a share apart. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT) remained at #3 with a slight decrease. KKHH rocketed from #12 to #4 with its best book since AUGUST. KLTN stepped up to #5 with a slight gain. ENTERCOM Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101FM) stayed at #6 but was just a beat outside the top five. KOVE leapt from #15 to #7 while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KAMA (LATINO MIX 104.9 & 93.3) dropped from a tie at #4 to #10 with its lowest total since AUGUST.

KTBZ continued its roll 18-49 as the station solidified its hold on first place with its best book in over a year. KLTN repeated at #2 but with its lowest mark since MARCH. KKHH stepped up to #3 with – yup – its best outing in over a year while KODA took one step upward to #4 with its highest share since JANUARY. KBXX dropped back to #5 and met up with KOVE, which advanced from a tie at #11.

WASHINGTON, DC: Three For The Road

For the fourth straight survey, CUMULUS Talk WMAL was the leading 6+ station (8.2-8.4). HUBBARD News WTOP remained at #2 (7.6-7.7). It also continued to lead the cume competition though it was down by 1.7% (737,000-724,700). The overall market was up a miniscule 0.7%. Making a surprise move was HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR. The station posted its largest share in over a year (7.0-7.7) to move up into a tie for second place. URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7) slipped to #4 (7.1-7.1) while AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU had its fourth down book in a row (6.8-6.6) as it remained at #5.

iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH was the leading 25-54 station for the second book in a row with a slight increase. WHUR moved up to a very close #2 with its fifth straight up book. WTOP slipped to #3 with a slight increase while WMMJ repeated at #4 as it had a strong rebound from a down book. WAMU returned as the #5 station with a solid increase. These top five stations were separated by a little over a half share. ENTERCOM Top 40/R WPGC leapt from #8 to #6 with its best book in over a year.

The 18-34 arena was both topsy and turvy. WASH ascended the throne with its best Frosty-free share since OCTOBER. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) stepped down to #2 as it surrendered all of last month’s huge increase. Three – count ‘em – three stations were standing arms akimbo at #3. WPGC remained in place with its best performance since SEPTEMBER. WHUR advanced from #7 with its best showing in over a year while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100) moved up from #8 with its best score since NOVEMBER. The three stations that had been tied at #4 last month all took the down elevator. URBAN ONE Urban WKYS slipped to #6 despite a modest increase. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) dropped to #7 with a small loss and WAMU fell to #8 with its least productive outing since SEPTEMBER.

After a two-month hiatus, WAMU was back at #1 18-49 with a slight increase. WWDC slipped to #2 with a slight decrease. Close behind was WPGC, which moved up to #3 with – yup – its best book in over a year. WASH, which tied WPGC at #3, stepped up from #4 with its highest share since FEBRUARY. WIHT slipped to #5 with a small loss while WMMJ was down to #6 with a slight gain. WHUR had its best book since OCTOBER as it rose two places to #7.

ATLANTA: Cox Blox

It was a marvel of consistency as the top six 6+ stations remained the same – with one cluster taking four of the top five slots. COX MEDIA GROUP Talk WSB-A was #1 with its seventh straight double-digit performance (10.4-10.6). COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) repeated at #2 (7.9-7.9). The station was back at #1 in cume though with a modest 0.3% increase (815,300-817,400). That pretty much matched the market gain. COX MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1 FM) was #3 again (7.0-6.9) while ENTERCOM Urban AC WVEE (V-103) was #4 (6.6-6.3). COX MEDIA GROUP AC WSB-F (B98.5) returned at #5 (5.1-4.9) and was just ahead of URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) (4.6-4.8).

The top five 25-54 stations remained the same but with a few small adjustments. WVEE was #1 for the eleventh book in a row though with its lowest share since JANUARY. WSRV repeated at #2 with a slight increase but remained about a share off the pace. WALR advanced two places to #3 as it got back most of last month’s big loss. WSB-A stepped down to #4 with a small loss while WAMJ dropped to #5 despite a small gain. The next closest station was URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9) but it was about a share and a half outside the top five.

WVEE continued to lead the way 18-34, however it was forced to share the spotlight with WSB-F, which posted its largest share in over a year. WHTA stood alone at #3 with its best book since NOVEMBER while WSRV stepped down to #4 despite a small increase. ENTERCOM Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME) held steady at #5 despite a small loss. It was a half share ahead of #6 WAMJ.

Though WVEE saw its 18-49 double-digit streak end at three, the station remained a dominant #1. WSRV was back at #2 with a slight increase but trailed the leader by almost three shares. WALR was up a couple of places to #3 with a strong increase while WSB-F remained at #4 despite landing its largest share since MARCH. WSB-A slipped to #5 with its lowest mark since FEBRUARY while WHTA bounced back from a down book and moved up to #6.

PHILADELPHIA: Four!

For the fourth straight survey, iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS was #1 6+ and announced itself with authority (9.1-8.9). BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR stepped up to #2 (6.5-6.7) while ENTERCOM AC WBEB (B101.1) had its best Frosty-free share since OCTOBER (4.3-6.3) as it leapt from #10 to #3. The station was also #1 in cume for the first time since MARCH (741,900-878,300) – an increase of 18.4%. The market rose by 2.4%. BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK slipped to #4 with its lowest mark since the swans were doing what swans do (6.8-6.1). ENTERCOM News KYW-A stepped down to #5 (6.1-5.7) while BEASLEY Country WXTU repeated at #6 (4.7-5.0). ENTERCOM Classic Hits WOGL had its lowest score in over a year (5.6-4.5) as it dropped to a tie at #7.

You can’t stop WMMR, you can only hope to contain them. The station was in double digits 25-54 for the sixth straight survey as it cruised to another demo victory. WDAS stepped up to #2 as it rebounded from a down book. WBEB also landed at #2 as it rose from #9 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. Still, that dynamic duo trailed the leader by close to three shares. A flat iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99FM) stepped up to #4 while the recently rebranded iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5) was up to #5 with its best book in over a year. Two stations dropped out of the top five and landed together at #6. WMGK fell from #2 while BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM) dropped from #4.

Though WBEB only had a small 18-34 increase, it was enough to propel the station to #1 for the first time since it was messing around with BRENDA LEE. WUSL repeated at #2 but ended a two-book surge. It was partnered with WRFF, which stepped up from #4 with – again – its highest share in over a year. These two stations were about a half share off the lead. WXTU saw its four-book winning streak come to a halt. The station dropped to #4 with its lowest total since FEBRUARY. WMMR remained at #5 with a small gain. Both WHYY INC. N/T WHYY and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102) had up books as they forged a tie at #6.

For the seventh straight survey, WMMR was #1 18-49. The station had a small increase while WDAS moved up to #2 with a solid gain. Still, the stations were about two shares distant. WUSL stepped down to #3 with a slight loss while WBEB moved up to #4 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. WRFF advanced two squares to #5 with a slight increase while WMGK dropped to #7 as it lost a chunk of share.

BOSTON: Four Square

This was the fourth consecutive survey that found iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX at #1 6+ (7.7-7.4). However, the object in its rearview was closer than it appeared as #2 iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) narrowed the gap (7.2-7.3). ENTERCOM AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) made a strong move as it advanced to #3 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year (6.1-6.9). iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A dipped to #4 (6.6-6.7) while BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR stepped down to #5 (6.3-6.5).

WXKS bounced back from a down book to remain in first place 25-54 for the third book in a row. It had a healthy lead over the two stations that moved up and into a tie at #2. BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) was up from #4 with a slight increase while WMJX advanced from #6 with its best Frosty-free share since AUGUST. WROR slipped to #4 with its lowest mark in over a year and was joined by WZLX, which fell from #2 as it ended a four-book surge. BEASLEY Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5) stepped down to #6 with a slight increase.

WXKS received a huge infusion of share, which produced its best 18-34 book in over a year. The station rose from #3 to #1. WKLB lost an equally large portion of its previous share as it dropped to #2, thus ending its two-book reign. WMJX jumped from #8 to #3 with its best Frosty-free score in over a year. WBZ-F remained at #4 with a solid increase and was partnered with WZLX, which slipped from #2 as it returned all of last month’s massive increase. Previously, BEASLEY Classic Rock WBOS (BOSTON’S ROCK 92.9) and iHEARTMEDIA Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL) had been tied at #5. They dropped to a tie at #7 and #11, respectively.

WXKS posted its best 18-49 book in over a year to capture the flag once again. WBZ-F stepped up to #2 with a slight increase but was still two shares off the pace. WMJX advanced four places to #3 with a massive increase. WZLX slid to #4 with its lowest mark since FEBRUARY and found itself in a staring contest with WKLB, which remained in place with a modest decline. WBOS stepped down to #6 with a slight loss of share.

Another round of the JULY results is in the books. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will re-don our collective masks as we dive into the fates and fortunes of MIAMI, SEATTLE, DETROIT, PHOENIX, and MINNEAPOLIS.

