Audio Additions

THE NEW YORK TIMES Opinion Managing Producer for Audio PAULA SZUCHMAN has announced an expansion of the Opinion audio team.

New members include former WNYC STUDIOS "NANCY" co-creator/co-host and "RADIOLAB" technical producer KATHY TU as Supervising Producer; WNYC STUDIOS producer ISAAC JONES as Technical Mgr.; Veteran podcast producer and reporter OLIVIA NATT as Producer, focusing on piloting and development; BUZZFEED and iHEARTRADIO "NEWS O'CLOCK" Producer HEBA ELORBANY as Producer for tech columnist KARA SWISHER's upcoming new podcast; THE ATLANTIC Video Producer VISHAKHA DARBHA as Associate Producer for “THE ARGUMENT” and SWISHER’s podcast; UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW/SEATTLE "THE RECORD" Supervising Producer ALISON BRUZEK as Sr. Producer for "THE ARGUMENT"; WNYC STUDIOS "HERE'S THE THING WITH ALEC BALDWIN" Producer ADAM TEICHOLZ as Sr. Editor for SWISHER's podcast; and WNYC STUDIOS producer CHRISTINA AYELE DJOSSA as Producer, focusing on developing and piloting new shows.

« see more Net News