Q2 Numbers

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION second quarter 2020 revenue dropped 35% year-to-year to $45.116 million, blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic's effects, the TV division losing revenue from spectrum usage rights, and digital advertising dollars moving to programmatic, but net income actually rose from a loss of $16.3 million to a gain of $2.3 million (-19 to 3 cents/basic and diluted share), attributed to savings through salary expense reduction.

Chairman/CEO WALTER F. ULLOA said, "Our second quarter results were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis, which resulted in declines in our television, radio and digital segments compared to the prior year. We expect a sustained adverse impact in future periods, depending upon the extent and duration of the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. Nonetheless, we continue to maintain a solid balance sheet, have reduced costs and will continue to undertake an extensive review of our business in order to more efficiently align operations and further reduce costs. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to build on our success in further attracting Latino and other audiences worldwide, as we execute our multiplatform strategy to the benefit of our shareholders."

In its press release, ENTRAVISION noted, "We have previously noted a trend for advertising to move increasingly from traditional media, such as radio, to new media, such as digital media, and we expect this trend to continue."

ENTRAVISION's Board of Directors has also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share of its Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, payable on SEPTEMBER 30th to shareholders of record as of SEPTEMBER 15th.

