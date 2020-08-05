Learn Something!

Digital rights management and software company EXPLORATION.IO helps music publishers, record labels, and TV/film companies protect and administer their musical works. They also present a helpful, online weekly video series, "Music Industry - 5 Mins Or Less." They're cheeky, concise and informative.

For instance, if you've ever wondered, "what is an ISRC?"... they've got the answer in this week's installment. Check it out here.

