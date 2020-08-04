Community Support

For the past seven years PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH has paired local producers with teen musicians to create a CD or digital release called REIMAGINATION. The station has just released volume seven, which features 10 local acts.

WYEP Station Mgr. MIKE SAUTER said, “The REIMAGINATION program is designed to help teen musicians from our area to learn and grow by pairing them with an experienced mentor. The teenagers get to record their own original song in a professional studio and soak up all of the lessons and experiences one can only get by doing. WYEP always supports local musicians and we want to ensure that the next generation of PITTSBURGH talent can make our music scene even better.

