Letter

The AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (A2IM) and the RECORDING ACADEMY have sent a letter to SENATE Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship Chairman MARCO RUBIO (R-FL) to argue against broadcasters receiving aid as "small businesses" under the Paycheck Protection Program rather than being considered part of their larger corporate parent companies, and for extending the PPP to self-employed individuals.

The letter, signed by A2IM Pres./CEO Dr. RICHARD JAMES BURGESS and ACADEMY Chief Advocacy Officer DARYL FRIEDMAN, called the Continuing Small Business Recovery and Paycheck Protection Program Act and the reduction of the employee cap to 300 employees "sound public policy" and added, "we are very pleased to see that your proposal does not include provisions supported by the broadcasting industry, and radio broadcasters specifically, to allow radio stations owned by mega conglomerates to qualify if an individual location employs fewer than 500 people. PPP funds have proven challenging to secure, and opening up a pot of money to enormous companies that have other means of accessing capital, defeats Congress’ laudable objective of targeting aid to businesses on the front lines in struggling communities."

The letter also reiterates the organizations' argument that radio stations should be compensating music creators and that present copyright law is "unfair" and prevents PPP aid from being felt downstream by artists and labels, unlike aid to other companies that flows to vendors and other support businesses. BURGESS and FRIEDMAN add that their organizations do not object to PPP aid for small local broadcasters, "(b)ut the five largest radio conglomerates in the country own over 1,900 stations, are anything but small, and should not qualify for this aid."

« see more Net News