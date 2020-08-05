Time Is TikToking Toward A September 15th Deadline

In a highly unusual pronouncement, Pres. TRUMP is giving MICROSOFT until SEPTEMBER 15th to lace up a deal to buy the wildly popular CHINESE-based video app TIKTOK or be banned in the U.S. due to security concerns.

There is a big caveat on the deal that the says that the U.S. TREASURY is due a big piece of the action: “The UNITED STATES should be reimbursed or should be paid a substantial amount of money, because without the UNITED STATES, they don’t have anything,” said TRUMP, according to MUSICBUSINESSWORLDWIDE.

A blog post published by MICROSOFT confirming a call with TRUMP and MICROSOFT CEO SATYA NADELLA took place with her noting that MICROSOFT “fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns” and that it is “committed to acquiring TIKTOK subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the UNITED STATES, including the UNITED STATES TREASURY."

MICROSOFT and TIKTOK owner BYTEDANCE indicated that the deal could potentially involve the purchase TIKTOK’s operations in the U.S., CANADA, AUSTRALIA, and NEW ZEALAND and that it “may invite other AMERICAN investors to participate on a minority basis in this purchase."

