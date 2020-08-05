-
SiriusXM's Pearl Jam Channel Offering Exclusive Band Member Stories
August 5, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
SIRIUSXM's PEARL JAM RADIO (Channel 22) is beginning a series of the band's behind-the-scenes stories and classic moments, starting this week with guitarist STONE GOSSARD.
Check out a sample of GOSSARD discussing the thematic structure behind the band's recent "Gigaton" LP here.
Here is the complete schedule of the "Conversation With STONE GOSSARD" on PEARL JAM RADIO:
- WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5th at 12p and 10p (ET).
- THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th at 7a (ET).
- FRIDAY, AUGUST 7th at 6p (ET).
- SATURDAY, AUGUST 8th at 12p and 11p (ET).
- SUNDAY, AUGUST 9th at 7p (ET).
