Supporting "Music For Rocky Point" Covid Relief Fund

STEELHORSE ENTERTAINMENT/THE FUEL MUSIC rockers THE BLACK MOODS have announced the "AUGUST ISOLATION" livestream concert on THURSDAY, AUGUST 20th at 7p (PT) to benefit the "MUSIC FOR ROCKY POINT" COVID Relief fund.

The fund will support the community of PUERTO PENASCO, MEXICO (aka ROCKY POINT) whose livelihood is dependent on tourism and has been affected due to border closures and government restrictions because of the pandemic.

The livestream will be free to the public with an optional tip jar with all funds raised going to "MUSIC FOR ROCKY POINT." The band will also donate 20% of all merch sales generated during the stream, which will include an exclusive signed event poster, limited to 100 copies.

"ROCKY POINT has become our second home over the years and where a lot of our early success began," said THE BLACK MOODS. "We have been playing shows there for almost a decade and our drummer CHICO's grandparents lived there during his childhood. With the pandemic, the city--which already had financial issues--is really suffering. We are proud and honored to be able to help support the 'MUSIC FOR ROCKY POINT' fund through our music."

Check out the "AUGUST ISOLATION" livestream concert on THE BLACK MOODS FACEBOOK page.

