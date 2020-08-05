No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC databast WEDNESDAY morning (8/5).

RADIO BY GRACE, INC. has filed for a Silent STA for K222BM/MOAPA, NY due to antenna damage from a wind storm.

And requesting extensions of Silent STAs were VANDALIA MEDIA PARTNERS 2 LLC (WJEH-A/GALLIPOLIS, OH, tower site unavailable); CALVARY CHAPEL OF TWIN FALLS, INC. (KCIF/HILO, HI, in process of applying for new site); and RADIO BY GRACE, INC. (K300AZ/TWIN FALLS, ID and K237DZ/MISSOULA, MT, lost sites).

