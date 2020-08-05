Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS takes to the company blog to share, "Every time I hear the term 'serial entrepreneur' or 'startup entrepreneur,' the warning signals go off. It makes me wonder why someone would keep starting businesses, rather than hanging around long enough to grow them.

"It's not that I have anything against the idea of launching a new business. I've been fortunate enough to do it twice, with both JACOBS MEDIA and JACAPPS, so I know the trials, the tribulations, and the tsuris (there's that word again) that go with the process of starting an enterprise from scratch. I have nothing but respect for those who give up a steady paycheck in order to roll the dice on themselves."

