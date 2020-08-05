Q2 Up

With the addition of revenue from the 21 former FOX regional cable sports networks and FOX COLLEGE SPORTS, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC. consolidated total revenue jumped 66% year-to-year to $1,283 million for second quarter 2020. Consolidated operating income increased 364% to $492 million, and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA rose 31% to $254 million. Net income attributable to the Company rose from $42 million to $252 million (45 cents to $3.12/diluted share). Revenues for the company's radio cluster in SEATTLE, News KOMO-A-F, News-Talk KVI-A, and Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5), are not broken out in the SINCLAIR financial statement.

"Our second quarter results were much as expected as a result of COVID-19," said Pres./CEO CHRIS RIPLEY. "The pandemic dampened advertising spending and resulted in the continued postponement of major sports league games. Advertising trends, however, did improve throughout the quarter, with the decline in JUNE's advertising revenue versus the prior year period being roughly half the decline experienced in APRIL JULY trends showed further improvement throughout the month. Like many across the country, we are happy to see the return of sports. Despite the pandemic's significant disruption to our business during the quarter, our employees did an admirable job of adapting to the changes necessary to operate in a very different environment than we have experienced in the past. The transition was relatively seamless, and I could not be more proud of their efforts.

"We continue to judiciously manage our costs and to take the actions necessary to enable us to endure this period of economic weakness. This includes seeking ways to optimize our capital structure to create value for our investors."

The company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents/share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock, payable on SEPTEMBER 15th to shareholders of record as of SEPTEMBER 1st.

