Promotions

A memo from ENTERCOM Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD to the company's staff includes the announcement of several executive promotions.

The promotions include:

Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101)/LOS ANGELES Brand Mgr. CHRIS EBBOTT to VP/Programming

VP/Music Initiatives CHAD FITZSIMMONS to SVP/Promotions & Experiences

Senior Counsel ROSE ISARD to VP/Sr. Counsel

VP/Technical Ops. JOHN KENNEDY to SVP/Engineering

Sr. Dir./Corporate Communications JENNIFER MORALES to VP/Corporate Communications & PR

Director of Facilities Management NANCY MUIR-GAIRE to VP/Facilities Management

Sr. Counsel JOHNNY PALUMBO to VP/Sr. Counsel

Urban WVEE (V-103)/ATLANTA Brand Mgr. REGGIE ROUSE to VP/Programming

SVP/Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO to EVP/Programming

Dir./Benefits, Compliance & Talent Acquisition STEPHANIE TAYLOR to VP/Benefits, Compliance & Talent Acquisition

In addition, former CNN, NBC NEWS, SLATE, and DISCOVERY NETWORKS news video producer BILL SMEE has been named VP/News.

The memo voices optimism about revenues showing "strong and steady improvement with each successive month getting progressively better" and momentup building from the return of sports while ad rates "are rebounding." And as previously reported by ALL ACCESS, FIELD confirmed that employees will be working remotely through the end of the year.

