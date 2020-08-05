-
Fox News Radio Offers Specials For Labor Day
August 5, 2020 at 6:13 AM (PT)
FOX NEWS RADIO is offering three one-hour specials for LABOR DAY, available to 5-Minute News affiliates.
The specials include "100 YEARS OF A MOVEMENT," keyed to the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote; "LET FREEDOM RING," with Rev. Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.'s niece ALVEDA KING discussing his 1963 "I Have A Dream" speech; and "SCHOOL DAZE," with TONYA J. POWERS hosting a discussion on students returning to the classroom in the pandemic.
