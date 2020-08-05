Q2 Off

The COVID-19 pandemic slammed SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. second quarter revenue and net income, but the company noted improvements as the quarter rolled on and into third quarter.

Net revenue fell 50% year-to-year to $16,866,000 , leading to net income falling from a gain of $4,734,000 to a loss of $4,911,000 (80 to -82 cents/basic and diluted share); the loss included a non-cash impairment charge of $3.8 million.

