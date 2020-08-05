Lori Lewis

MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS noted, "When it comes to paid posts in the social space - people literally don't care if content is organic or sponsored – as long as you’re giving them what they want: discovery; selling a feeling - helping the audience imagine the product in their lives.

"But all too often paid posts look like a rush job.

"Learn how to form data insights from studying what drives actions; do more around what works and less of what does not.

"Place greater focus on being useful."

Enjoy the latest MERGE "The Line Between Feeling Sold And Discovery With Social Media Ads," which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

