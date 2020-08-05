Newsroom Additions

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH and PBS affiliates WGBH-TV-WGBX-TV/BOSTON have added two reporters to their WGBH NEWS team. Joining WGBH NEWS are CARRIE SALDO, moving over from sister NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA/WORCESTER to serve as a reporter in WGBH's WORCESTER COUNTY bureau, and former BOSTON GLOBE reporter MEGAN WOOLHOUSE as a reporter on the WGBH NEWS K-12 education desk.

“With the hiring of CARRIE and MEGAN, we are expanding our commitment to local news coverage and to sharing stories from across the COMMONWEALTH that matter most to our audience,” said GM for News PAM JOHNSTON. “At a time when many local news outlets are making the difficult decision to scale back resources, we are thrilled to be able to add journalists of their caliber to further build our news team.”

“As more people relocate to WORCESTER COUNTY, it has become a critical center for economic and cultural activity in the COMMONWEALTH,” said SALDO. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to focus on this essential region, sharing its stories with listeners across the state.”

“As we continue to struggle with COVID-19, education is front and center for both parents and community leaders,” said WOOLHOUSE. “Education is the foundation of our society and questions are continually being asked around issues of resources and equity. I’m thrilled to join the WGBH NEWS team and look forward to bringing these vital stories to our listeners.”

« see more Net News