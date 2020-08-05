WMOT

“Hartland Hootenanny,” the weekly YOUTUBE variety show created by OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW’s KETCH SECOR, has been picked up for a limited radio run on MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY’s NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO affiliate WMOT (89.5 ROOTS RADIO)/MURFREESBORO-NASHVILLE beginning AUGUST 8th at 8p (CT).

Now in its fifth month of SATURDAY evening webcasts, “Hartland Hootenanny” is an old-time barn dance featuring music, humor, storytelling and AMERICANA music stars, all originating from OLD CROW’s newly built HARTLAND STUDIO in EAST NASHVILLE.

WMOT will air some of the show’s best episodes, produced for radio by veteran broadcasters BEN MANILLA and JENNIE CATALDO of BMP AUDIO. The WMOT premiere will feature musician BILLY STRINGS. The following week (8/15), the show will feature CHELY WRIGHT remotely from her quarantine base in VERMONT.

“We are over the moon to bring KETCH SECOR’s new show to the air here at WMOT,” said PD JESSIE SCOTT. “As an avid fan of OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW since meeting them in 1999, I always look forward to their next step. KETCH and OCMS have carved out a unique place for themselves, and we are honored to be the flagship station for ‘Hartland Hootenanny.’”

“I'm excited and proud to be joining forces with WMOT, the station that continues to set the region's radio high bar for building community,” said SECOR. “The Hootenanny couldn't have found a more appropriate home on the dial. Together I'm looking forward to reaching new audiences with this show which has been such a creative life raft during these crazy times.”

The show also can be heard at WMOT.org, as well as over the air. Watch previous “Hartland Hootenanny” episodes here.

« see more Net News