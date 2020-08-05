-
Another Licensee Agrees To Compliance Plan To Resolve Political File Violations With FCC
August 5, 2020 at 10:31 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
EAGLE BROADCASTING, LLC, licensee of News-Talk WMXI/LAUREL, MS and Sports WFOR-A (1400 THE SCORE)/HATTIESBURG, MS, has reached a Consent Decree with the FCC resolving public file violations involving failure to upload political ad requests to the file.
As in other recent cases involving political file violations, EAGLE has agreed to adhere to a detailed compliance plan but is not being fined for the infractions.
-