Creative Nation

NASHVILLE-based music publishing company CREATIVE NATION has promoted three staffers and hired one.

KELSEY GRANDA steps up to VP/Office and Administration, and SHANIA BOTWIN is bumped up to Creative Manager/Publishing. Additionally, CHRISTINA WIGHTON shifts from Executive Assistant to company co-owner BETH LAIRD and Office Dir. to Executive Assistant to BETH and LUKE LAIRD, as well as Digital Manager.

“KELSEY, SHANIA and CHRISTINA individually bring so much value to the CREATIVE NATION team, and their diverse talents make our team stronger, smarter and more fun," said BETH. "I am so proud of their growth, happy to be able to recognize them and continue our work for our songwriters and artists.”

New hire ABBY HOLCOMB joins the CREATIVE NATION team as Office and Administration Coordinator. HOLCOMB most recently worked as a receptionist at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE, where she handled all front office communications.

"When I met ABBY, I knew her personality would fit well with the CREATIVE NATION culture," said GRANDA. "Her attention to detail and her friendliness don't just make her a great fit for the job, but they make her a great fit for the team."

« see more Net News