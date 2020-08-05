Liebig

Publicist LORIE LIEBIG has joined NASHVILLE-based PR collective LUCKY BIRD MEDIA as a partner. Formerly a publicist at BABY ROBOT MEDIA, LIEBIG is also a freelance writer with bylines in the NASHVILLE SCENE, NPR MUSIC, ROLLING STONE COUNTRY, NO DEPRESSION, THE BOOT and more.

She will continue her work as Dir. of U.S. Operations for NORWAY’s JANSEN RECORDS. She will also launch a new podcast soon called “More Than a Cowgirl,” which focuses on women in Country music.

Earlier in her career, LIEBIG was an A&R scout for ELEKTRA RECORDS and Managing Editor at WIDE OPEN COUNTRY.

