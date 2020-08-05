Never Gets Old

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA, Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA is set for seven days of programming highlighting all 33 music sets from the legendary WOODSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL.

Starting with the XPN Morning Show on MONDAY, AUGUST 10th, listeners to WXPN on-air and online can enjoy these historic performances interspersed throughout the day and evening through SUNDAY, AUGUST 16th.

“Our four-day broadcast last year was a unique, one-time opportunity to bring the entire WOODSTOCK FESTIVAL to WXPN listeners in celebration of its 50th anniversary,” said WXPN Assoc. GM/ Programming BRUCE WARREN. “This year, we’re looking forward to hearing the full music sets performed by all 33 Woodstock artists - from JOAN BAEZ to JOHNNY WINTER - that will really highlight what the music meant at that special point in music history.”

Listen to and learn about it here.



