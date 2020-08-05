Kelsey Sauers

RESULTS RADIO Top 40 KEWB (POWER 94.7)/REDDING, CA has hired KELSEY SAUERS as APD/afternoon host. SAUERS joins from mornings at ALPHA MEDIA HAC KEEZ (MIX 99.1) in MANKATO, MN.

OM/PD PICAZZO STEVENS said, "Thanks to all of the qualified candidates that raised their hand for this position, I knew we found the one with KELSEY. She embodies everything we've been looking for in our search for a talented and motivated Brand Ambassador for POWER 94.7! I couldn't be happier with the team we're putting together."

SAUER added, "I am beyond excited to join the RESULTS RADIO team! While I will greatly miss the amazing people I met in MANKATO, I can hardly wait to be live in afternoons on REDDING airwaves. Cheers to new beginnings!"

