CEO Exits

LIBSYN (LIBERATED SYNDICATION, INC.) CEO CHRIS SPENCER has announced that he is exiting his post and his seat on the company's Board of Directors. He will continue as Sr. Advisor to the company.

“It has been my greatest honor to lead the LIBERATED SYNDICATION team that has built and grown one of the world’s largest and most dependable podcast and web hosting platforms,” said SPENCER. “As our industry becomes more media centric with accelerating growth, I believe we need new expertise in the leadership role and I look forward to supporting our future CEO and the Board, as a Senior Advisor. Our Company is in a great position to capitalize on the growing podcast industry with over 70,000 monthly subscribers and a strong balance sheet. I am as confident as ever in the prospects of the industry and in the strength of LIBSYN’s current position within the market. After a fantastic run, I am ready for my next chapter and will stay close to the Company as an advisor and will remain a shareholder.”

SPENCER added, "I want to specifically thank all of our team members for their extensive achievements in the last four years as we have fulfilled our purpose to help podcasters host, distribute, analyze and expand their podcast shows. I look forward to continuing to serve the Company as a Senior Advisor to the board and will remain a significant shareholder. I am committed to help ensure a smooth transition and aid the success of the new Chief Executive Officer in every way possible.”

Board member DOUG POLINSKY said, “For the past 15 years, CHRIS has worked to develop a strong foundation for future success at LIBSYN. He is leaving the Company in a solid financial position with a deep pool of internal talent and substantial podcasting expertise.”

