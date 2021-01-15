Mendenhall

SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS Morning Host PAUL MENDENHALL has announced his retirement from his show after a 20-year run at the station and a 40+ year career in INDIANAPOLIS radio. His final morning broadcast happens on JANUARY 15th, 2021. MENDENHALL will remain on board in a scaled-back, part-time role.

“I've been a part of all facets of the radio industry including Talk, Classic Rock, CHR, even Country for a weekend,” said MENDENHALL. “I am very lucky to have spent two decades working at my favorite radio station with people who really care about me. I am a slow study, and I had a long way to go, so it's paradoxical to be retiring from mornings when I might be close to getting it right!”

WTTS PD LAURA DUNCAN said, “PAUL has been a part of the WTTS family for 20 years. I feel privileged to have worked with PAUL for that time and am excited he will remain a part of our team. We now face the challenge of finding PAUL's successor. The search will begin immediately and won't be an easy task.”

WTTS VP/GM BRAD HOLTZ said, “PAUL and I first met at another station in town 22 years ago. I’m delighted that we’ve been friends and colleagues for all these years. While it’s bittersweet, we’re happy that PAUL will get to sleep in, and we’re fortunate we’ll continue to hear his voice on WTTS.”

The search is officially underway for the next WTTS morning host, Interested talent should send materials to mornings@wttsfm.com.

