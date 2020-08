Mel Fisher & Otis Junior

As ALL ACCESS reported (Net News 7/2), DUKE MEYER has retired from LOUISVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WFPK (91.9).LOUISVILLE, so beginning this week there has been a change to the weekday lineup: MEL FISHER now hosts mornings from 6-9a and OTIS JUNIOR hosts afternoons from NOON to 3.

Both are also the hosts of WFPK MUSIC NEWS.

