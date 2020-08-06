Kinley Ryan

ALL ACCESS sends congrats to ENTERCOM Alternative WLKK (ALTERNATIVE BUFFALO 107.7-104.7FM)/BUFFALO PD/afternooner NIK RIVERS and his wife MEGHAN on the birth of KINLEY RYAN YESTERDAY (8/5).

RIVERS shared the exciting news on FACEBOOK: "Now, this is a story all about how our lives got flipped-turned upside down. And I'd like to take a minute, just sit right there...I'll tell you how I became....a dad! Today (8/5) at 9:32am we welcomed KINLEY RYAN to this crazy world. She’s 8lbs 2oz, and 21 1/4 inches of perfection. KINLEY & MOM MEGHAN are healthy and doing great. Me, I didn’t know it was possible to fall in love so fast."

« see more Net News