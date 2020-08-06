Jaxsta Pro

AUSTRALIAN database JAXSTA PRO, called the IMDb of the music business, has surpassed 50,000 members to its paid subscription service..

Those members include songwriters, artists, engineers, and producers, as well as music industry professionals such as artist managers, record label representatives and industry association employees.

Tens of thousands of artist profile pages have been claimed, meaning there is now a green “verified” tick on the profile pages of artists and industry professionals such as P!NK, TOOL, JOHN LEGEND, SHARKIRA, HARRY STYLES, THE RAMONES, ALICIA KEYS, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN and PINK FLOYD, among others, as well as GRAMMY-winning mastering engineers JOHN GREENHAM and EMILY LAZAR and GRAMMY-winning songwriter SERBAN GHENEA.

By claiming their profile, JAXSTA PRO members can add their bio, image, social links and contact details to their profile, making it a resumé and promotional tool. Users also have access to features such as charts and chart alerts (for artists and non-artists), an international events calendar, market research and more.

Commented JAXSTA CEO/Co-Founder JACQUI LOUEZ SCHOORL, “We built JAXSTA PRO with the goal of helping all music industry professionals connect, create career opportunities and save time. During this uncertain period I believe it’s become even more important for those in the industry to have a platform they can use to create opportunities and, in doing so, further their career or the careers of the artists they represent.”

In APRIL, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the dramatic impact it has had on the music industry, JAXSTA announced that JAXSTA PRO will be free for at least the remainder of 2020 to support the music community through this difficult period. Click here to register for free access.

« see more Net News