-
NAB Pres./CEO Gordon Smith Recovering From Stroke
August 5, 2020 at 4:41 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH is recovering from a stroke suffered on TUESDAY night (8/4).
The NAB released a statement saying, "Last night, NAB President and CEO GORDON SMITH, a former two-term Senator from OREGON, suffered a stroke and was admitted to the hospital. He is responding well to treatment, is stable and alert, and is resting comfortably. His prognosis is good, and he is expected to make a full recovery."
-