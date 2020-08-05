Smith

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH is recovering from a stroke suffered on TUESDAY night (8/4).

The NAB released a statement saying, "Last night, NAB President and CEO GORDON SMITH, a former two-term Senator from OREGON, suffered a stroke and was admitted to the hospital. He is responding well to treatment, is stable and alert, and is resting comfortably. His prognosis is good, and he is expected to make a full recovery."

« see more Net News