The KANSAS CITY CHIEFS RADIO NETWORK is changing affiliates in TULSA, with the SUPER BOWL champions moving from iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KTGX-HD2-K228BR (93.5 THE JET) to COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KRMG-A-F for the 2020 season.

CMG TULSA Market VP CATHY GUNTHER said, “We know that GREEN COUNTRY football fans are always looking for more ways to listen to their favorite teams and we are glad to add the NFL’s reigning champions to our programming. This has been a while in the making and we are very proud of what is about to hit the airwaves at KRMG.”

CHIEFS RADIO NETWORK Exec. Prod. DAN ISRAEL said, “We look forward to partnering with COX MEDIA GROUP to make 102.3 KRMG the new radio home in TULSA of the defending world champion KANSAS CITY CHIEFS.”

The CHIEFS are changing flagships this season, moving from longtime radio home CUMULUS Classic Rock KCFX (101 THE FOX)/KANSAS CITY to crosstown ENTERCOM Country WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF).

