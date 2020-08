NEBRASKA RURAL RADIO ASSOCIATION has promoted News-Talk KRVN-A-K253CS-K295BI, Country KRVN-F (RIVER 93.1), and Classic Country KAMI-A-K224FL-L261BT/LEXINGTON, NE Dir. of Sales AMY BIEHL-OWENS to Market Manager for the LEXINGTON stations.

BIEHL-OWENS has been with the stations for 21 years.

