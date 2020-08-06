Noel 'Detail' Fisher (Photo: Instagram)

Producer DETAIL, whose real name is NOEL FISHER, was arrested WEDNESDAY (8/5) in suburban LOS ANGELES on 15 sexual assault counts and five battery counts. His bail has been set at $6.2 million.

FISHER is best known for his work on BEYONCE's single, DRUNK IN LOVE. He's worked with artists such as JAY-Z, NICKI MINAJ, LIL WAYNE, WIZ KHALIFA and DRAKE.

See more from the WASHINGTON POST.

