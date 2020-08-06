New Home For Jenks Football

GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KFAQ-A (TALK RADIO 1170)/TULSA will air JENKS HIGH SCHOOL football this FALL. Longtime JENKS football announcer DON KING will serve as play-by-play voice of the TROJANS, with the school's Associate Principal ERIC FOX and JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS Dir./Communications ROB LOEBER as analysts. The games previously aired on crosstown TYLER MEDIA Sports KRXO-A-K300CY (107.9 THE FRANCHISE), which flipped to Spanish Hits RITMO 107.9 in JUNE.

“I am excited to welcome the rich tradition of JENKS football to our lineup,” said GRIFFIN Dir./Programming, Radio JEREMIE POPLIN. “This addition will help bolster our GRIFFIN RADIO commitment to sports. Broadcasting the football games for OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY, the UNIVERSITY OF TULSA, and now JENKS give us one of the strongest foundations in the state for live sports. DON, ERIC and ROB deliver one of the best broadcasts week in and week out throughout the whole season.”

« see more Net News