RIP Norm Schrutt

NORM SCHRUTT, the former President of Owned Radio Stations, Group II at CAPITAL CITIES/ABC and a longtime broadcast talent agent, died TUESDAY (8/4) in ATLANTA at 87.

SCHRUTT started at CAPITAL CITIES as an AE at WKBW-A/BUFFALO in 1963, rising to LSM, GSM, GM, and VP/GM; he moved to the company's KZLA-A-F/LOS ANGELES in 1980 and WKHX-A-F/ATLANTA in 1981, then became the President of the radio division when CAPITAL CITIES bought ABC in 1987. In 1996, he left radio management to move to the other side of the negotiating table as a prominent radio talent agent, partnering with attorney JOEL KATZ to form SCHRUTT & KATZ in ATLANTA.

