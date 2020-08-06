First Boardroom Network Podcast

ENTERCOM’s CADENCE13 is partnering with BROOKLYN NETS star KEVIN DURANT and RICH KLEIMAN’s THIRTY FIVE VENTURES for a new podcast network, THE BOARDROOM PODCAST NETWORK is launching with two podcasts, "THE BOARDROOM: OUT OF OFFICE," a sports business interview show hosted by KLEIMAN debuting AUGUST 12th, and "THE ETC'S WITH KEVIN DURANT," described in a release as "an audio version of long-form articles about fan favorite topics" in sports, music, fashion, and pop culture, coming in SEPTEMBER. DURANT is serving as curator and Exec. Producer for the network.

“THE BOARDROOM has been a primary focus of THIRTY FIVE VENTURES and we’re really proud of the platform we’ve built,” said KLEIMAN. “We’re excited to bring the brand into the podcast space, and we’re looking forward to building a long-term partnership with CADENCE13.”

“I’m really excited to be launching both of these podcasts and this partnership with CADENCE13,” said DURANT. “We’re really invested in making both of these pods different than anything else out there, and I’m personally looking forward to having in-depth conversations about some of my favorite topics.”

“We love investing in greatness,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “KEVIN DURANT is one of the top NBA players in the history of the game, and RICH is an exceptional leader and entrepreneur; we can’t wait to help create THE BOARDROOM PODCAST NETWORK with them and give fans of the NBA, and the business of sports, a much deeper look at all sides of the game.”

