New Afternoon Team

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER, NY will launch “The Big Show,” effective immediately, weekdays from 2–7p. The show will be hosted by EARL DAVID REED, MEGAN CARTER and PAT MCMAHON.

“EARL, MEGAN and PAT clicked from the minute we put them together,” said PD JOE BONADONNA. “They are the three friends you want with you when you’re getting a garbage plate, grabbing a Genny Light or spending the day at Seabreeze.”

« see more Net News