ENTERCOM CHATTANOOGA LSM/Digital Sales Mgr. EMILY WARD has been promoted to GSM. WARD joined the cluster -- Top 40 WKXJ (103.7 KISS FM), Adult Hits WLND (98.1 THE LAKE), Active Rock WRXR (ROCK 105), Country WUSY (US 101), and Urban WUSY-HD2-W241AF (REAL 96.1) -- in 2018 as an AE from COX MEDIA GROUP's JACKSONVILLE cluster.

“EMILY has done a tremendous job leading the sales function for our portfolio of stations and their digital assets and she is very deserving of this expanded role,” said SVP/Market Mgr. NICHOLE HARTMAN. “I anticipate even more success for her as she grows as General Sales Manager, and am excited to watch her talents help take our stations to new heights.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to expand my sales career with our collection of top-rated radio stations,” said WARD. “Serving as Local Sales Manager and Digital Sales Manager has allowed me to build important working relationships with clients and I look forward to continuing to find innovative sales solutions for our brands.”

