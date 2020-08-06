Nick Norman (Photo: Justin Key)

Songwriter and flagship PUMP HOUSE RECORDS artist NICK NORMAN (NET NEWS 3/25) has signed with LEE BRICE's newly established publishing company, COCK CROWS PUBLISHING, in partnership with FOURWARD MUSIC. NORMAN's debut solo album will release this Fall under PUMP HOUSE RECORDS.

"[CEO] WILL [WARD] and I have had our eyes on NICK and we're thrilled to be his publishing partner," said FOURWARD MUSIC President SHANNAN HATCH. "He's a prolific writer whose songs connect because he writes from a place of honesty and transparency. His songs grab your heart and make you move because they come from a genuine place. We're looking forward to a great future together."

"I've known NICK since we were kids and I've always believed in him, so starting a publishing imprint to support his dream was a no-brainer and an honor, said PUMP HOUSE RECORDS/COCK CROWS PUBLISHING Founder and NORMAN's childhood friend BRICE. "Now, NICK, let's watch you fly."

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity. With a support group that's second to none, I am confident this is just the beginning," said NORMAN. "These songs are my story and my message — to deliver them alongside a few of my best friends and mentors is an added bonus.”

