McLean (Photo: Spectrum News 1 Kentucky)

UNION BROADCASTING Sports WHBE-A (ESPN 680)/LOUISVILLE "THE MIDDAY RUSH" co-host LACHLAN MCLEAN is exiting the show to devote his full time to serving as News Anchor at SPECTRUM NEWS 1 KENTUCKY.

MCLEAN, who hosted the nightly "SPORTS TALK 840" on crosstown iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHAS-A in 2004-15 before joining ESPN 680 in 2016, announced his departure, effective FRIDAY, on TWITTER:

Some personal news: After 16 years doing sports talk in Louisville, I’m saying goodbye to radio, returning to TV to be a full-time News Anchor for @SpectrumNews1KY. I’ll miss everyone at @ESPN680 but the future is so bright at Spectrum. My last day on #TheMiddayRush is Friday. — Lachlan McLean (@LachTalk) August 4, 2020

