New Host (Officially)

The BUFFALO BILLS made it official this week, naming CHRIS BROWN the new host of the team-produced "ONE BILLS LIVE" midday show on ENTERCOM Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO and MSG NETWORK. Former BILLS special team player STEVE TASKER continues as co-host of the show.

BROWN has been splitting hosting duties for the show with MADDY GLAB since BILLS play-by-play voice JOHN MURPHY exited the show in MAY. "ONE BILLS LIVE,"" which is produced by BILLS owner TERRY PEGULA's PEGULA SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT, is also returning to its live MSG NETWORK simulcast as of MONDAY (8/10).

Congrats to @ChrisBrownBills who officially takes over as the new host of One Bills Live. Brownie and Tasker bringing you all the latest #Bills news everyday 12-3pm! pic.twitter.com/fvaRQVpyvO — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) August 3, 2020

