WLLD (Wild 94.1)/Tampa PD Orlando Davis Facing 'Jail'
August 6, 2020 at 8:07 AM (PT)
The headline is a little dramatic but WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA PD/morning host ORLANDO DAVIS will be "jailed" FRIDAY ( 8/14) as part of a fundraising event for WHEELCHAIRS 4 KIDS.
WHEELCHAIRS 4 KIDS is an organization that works to make sure that struggling families have safe and suitable wheelchairs or other mobility equipment for their children in need.
Here's a quick link for more on how to "bail out" ORLANDO DAVIS for WHEELCHAIRS 4 KIDS.
