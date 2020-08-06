Davis Ready To Do A Stretch

The headline is a little dramatic but WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA PD/morning host ORLANDO DAVIS will be "jailed" FRIDAY ( 8/14) as part of a fundraising event for WHEELCHAIRS 4 KIDS.

WHEELCHAIRS 4 KIDS is an organization that works to make sure that struggling families have safe and suitable wheelchairs or other mobility equipment for their children in need.

Here's a quick link for more on how to "bail out" ORLANDO DAVIS for WHEELCHAIRS 4 KIDS.





