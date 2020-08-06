Rule Change

The FCC has issued a Report and Order rescinding the long-standing prohibition against AM stations with overlapping signals duplicating more than 25% of their programming.

The rule, initially adopted in 1964 and modified in 1976, 1982, and 1992, blocked commonly-owned or time brokered stations with over 50% overlap from duplicating over half their programming in a week, regardless of band; the rule elimination is part of the Commission's Modernization of Media Regulation Initiative, with the Commission saying that the change "would afford AM licensees greater flexibility, help facilitate a potential transition to digital broadcasting, and ultimately allow stations to improve service to their communities." The rule remains in effect for FM stations.

NAB SVP/Communications ANN MARIE CUMMING said, "We applaud the Commission for continuing to modernize its media rules. Given that there is no longer any rationale for imposing a ban on duplicating one's radio signal, we appreciate the FCC’s decision to rescind the rule. We appreciate in particular the efforts of Commissioners O'RIELLY and CARR, who understood that the rule outlived its usefulness and that regulations in and of themselves come with a cost."

