THE WHO and YOUTUBE are launching a six-week series of live performances called “Join Together @ Home” on the band’s official YOUTUBE channel starting this SATURDAY AUGUST 8TH at 1p (ET).

The series launches this weekend with 5 live tracks from THE WHO’s 1982 SHEA STADIUM show in NEW YORK and will be introduced with an exclusive "red carpet" premiere clip from ROGER DALTREY.

The series is free to view but fans are encouraged to donate to co-beneficiaries TEENAGE CANCER TRUST and TEEN CANCER AMERICA via the link www.join-together.org.

