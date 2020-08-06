Eisen

"THE RICH EISEN SHOW" is resuming with a new deal that will have the sports talk show, which simulcasts on SIRIUSXM and as a podcast via PODCASTONE, returning AUGUST 17th on NBC SPORTS NETWORK and moving to exclusive streaming via NBCUNIVERSAL's PEACOCK service as of OCTOBER 5th. The show aired on DIRECTV's AUDIENCE NETWORK until earlier this year, and briefly continued on YOUTUBE.

"My entire career I have taken pride in being at the forefront of new ventures, from the NFL NETWORK to my own show," said EISEN, the NFL NETWORK host who launched "THE RICH EISEN SHOW" in OCTOBER 2014. "Now streaming on PEACOCK, I am proud to be hosting and producing the next chapter of sports talk."

"The show's sports and pop culture relevance make it a great fit for PEACOCK, which will become the exclusive home for watching the show live in OCTOBER," said PEACOCK EVP/CRO RICK CORDELLA. "We're excited to start the football season with THE RICH EISEN SHOW across NBCUNIVERSAL platforms."

