Bud & Broadway

HOUSTON-based SUITERADIO has picked up former HUBBARD RADIO Country WIL (92.3) ST. LOUIS morning team BUD & BROADWAY (BUD FORD and JERRY BROADWAY) for national syndication. Their new morning show will be available, beginning MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th, both as a standalone show and as part of SUITERADIO’s 24/7 Country hits format, “The Brand.”

BRIAN HATFIELD will move from mornings to nights on “The Brand,” and night host TOMMY JORDAN segues to swing/weekends as he prepares to make the move to the company’s 24/7 Pop format, “Nothin’ but ’90s.”

“Now, managers can have the morning show they really want at a cost that can actually afford,” said SUITERADIO COO and co-founder PAT FANT. “Our SUITERADIO Country ambassador and first class talent wrangler ROWDY YATES was instrumental in helping bring this deal together.” YATES is the afternoon host on “The Brand.”

The standalone BUD & BROADWAY show is represented on a market exclusive basis by COLBERT MEDIA GROUP. SUN BROADCAST GROUP represents affiliate sales for “The Brand.”

BUD & BROADWAY departed WIL in MAY after more than four years (NET NEWS 5/1). Prior to WIL, the radio veterans had a three-year stint co-hosting afternoons (and mornings before that) at iHEARTMEDIA Country KTGX (THE TWISTER)/TULSA. During their time at WIL, BUD & BROADWAY won both the CMA and ACM Major Market Personality of the Year awards.

Congratulate BROADWAY here and FORD here.

