Congratulations to iHEARTMEDIA's BRETT ANDREWS, who signed a contract extension today.

The morning host at Classic Hits WRIT (95.7 BIG FM)/MILWAUKEE took to FACEBOOK today to post, "Thrilled to announce today that I've signed a multi-year contract extension to continue as director of programming and morning show host at @957BIGFM as well as continuing my national shows on @iHEARTRADIO stations all over the country. I'm humbled and honored to get to do what I love everyday, I don't take it for granted for a moment! Sorry to COLLEEN FOSSUM VALKOUN and KERRY WOLFE who have to continue to put up with me!

