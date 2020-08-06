Tias Schuster

Veteran programmer TIAS SCHUSTER, most recently SVP/Programming at iHEARTMEDIA/NORFOLK, is heading north to ROCHESTER, NY, where he'll hold the same title for iHEARTMEDIA's 19 stations located in ROCHESTER, SYRACUSE and BINGHAMTON, NY. He had been sidelined earlier this year along with many others caught up in COVID-19 cuts.

iHEARTMEDIA W. NEW YORK President ROBERT MORGAN said, "We are thrilled to welcome TIAS back to upstate N.Y. He is an experienced leader that brings high energy and innovative thinking to our powerful brands."

SCHUSTER knows his way around the FLOWER CITY, having been programmer back in the day at iHEARTMEDIA HotAC WDVI (MIX 100.5) and Top 40 WKGS (KISS 106.7). Other stops include ENTERCOM Top 40 WKRZ/WILKES-BARRE, PA and WFBC (B93.7)/GREENVILLE, SC (twice!).

SCHUSTER said, "It feels good jumping back in with my iHEARTRADIO family. It's been an interesting year and familiarity is exactly what this programmer needs! Special thanks to ROBERT MORGAN, JEFF HURLEY, and JON ZELLNER!"

SCHUSTER hits the ground running immediately.

« see more Net News