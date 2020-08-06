Walking For Charity

HOWARD ESKIN is about two-thirds of the way on his "virtual walk" from PHILADELPHIA to TAMPA, raising funds for PHILABUNDANCE and the BRANDYWINE VALLEY SPCA in his "HOWARD WALKS TO TAMPA" stunt for ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA. ESKIN is walking every day through SEPTEMBER 13th, covering 736 miles so far with a goal of 1,103 miles (the distance from the PHILADELPHIA EAGLES' LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD and the TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS' RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM, site of SUPER BOWL LV). ESKIN has raised over $10,000 so far, with the station covering his progress on social media and on air.

“It's been a tough time in our country due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said ESKIN, the longtime PHILADELPHIA sports media personality who currently hosts a SATURDAY morning show on WIP and is a familiar mink-coated, bearded figure as sideline reporter on EAGLES radio broadcasts. “Without any games or practices to attend to, I needed an escape. So, I started walking. It's been great for my physical and mental health, and raising money for two great charities like PHILABUNDANCE and BRANDYWINE VALLEY SPCA makes it even better.”

« see more Net News